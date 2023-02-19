Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0776 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $444.49 million and $55.15 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.56 or 0.06854029 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00081053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00029920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00058245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0764522 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $52,177,558.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.