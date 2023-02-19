NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Tops $353.26 Million

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $353.26 million and $89,413.64 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $53.57 or 0.00216254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001699 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018844 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,772.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002596 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 53.47194983 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $89,273.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.