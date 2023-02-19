NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $26,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in NVR by 425,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVR by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,523,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total value of $1,092,541.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,927 shares of company stock valued at $20,690,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,098.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,500.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,916.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,488.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $89.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 357.51 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

