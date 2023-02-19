Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,840,000 after purchasing an additional 212,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nucor by 34.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 25.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nucor Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Shares of NUE opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

