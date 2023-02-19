NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $349.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NL Industries by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NL Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NL Industries by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

