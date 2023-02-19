NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,738 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.39% of NiSource worth $39,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NiSource by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,991,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,417 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in NiSource by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $27.14 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

