Nishkama Capital LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $223.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.01. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

