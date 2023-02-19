Nishkama Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,096,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,776 shares during the period. Barnes & Noble Education comprises about 1.2% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 86,536 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,600,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,538,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 415,106 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Barnes & Noble Education

In related news, CEO Michael Huseby purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

NYSE:BNED opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 5.07%.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

