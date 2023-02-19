NFT (NFT) Hits Market Cap of $609,485.29

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. NFT has a market capitalization of $609,485.29 and approximately $446.42 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01653361 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

