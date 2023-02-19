Nexum Price Up 0.4% This Week (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $33,974.43 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexum has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Get Nexum alerts:

Nexum Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

