New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NFE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

