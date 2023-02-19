Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Announces Earnings Results

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,598.00 and a beta of 0.79. Nevro has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $78.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nevro by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 638,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

