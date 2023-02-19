Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Financial Comparison

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -58.85% -49.80% -28.44% STRATA Skin Sciences -17.86% -26.52% -11.87%

Risk & Volatility

Neuronetics has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $55.31 million 2.88 -$31.19 million ($1.37) -4.28 STRATA Skin Sciences $29.98 million 1.30 -$2.71 million ($0.17) -6.59

This table compares Neuronetics and STRATA Skin Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

STRATA Skin Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Neuronetics and STRATA Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 0 0 0 N/A STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neuronetics currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.65%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Neuronetics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neuronetics

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc. commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients. The company was founded by Steven B. Waite, Bruce J. Shook, Norman R. Weldon, and Thomas D. Weldon in April 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

(Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.