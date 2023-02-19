Nblh (NBLH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,873.64

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Nblh has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Nblh has a market capitalization of $1,439.66 and $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nblh token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nblh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00423553 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,914.11 or 0.28056929 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Nblh

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nblh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nblh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.