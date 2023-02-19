Navcoin Price Tops $0.0594 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $256.06 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00245281 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00103627 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00058003 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003922 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000406 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,533,556 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

