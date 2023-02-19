Moonbeam One Day Volume Tops $20.19 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $292.99 million and approximately $20.19 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00080491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00030559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 579,560,803 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

