Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002075 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $295.88 million and approximately $25.76 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00079129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001107 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 576,985,312 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

