Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $301.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $346.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.93 and its 200-day moving average is $287.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.