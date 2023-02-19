Monopar Therapeutics’ (MNPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
MNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.09. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.88.
About Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
