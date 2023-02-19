Monopar Therapeutics’ (MNPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

MNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.09. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

About Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

