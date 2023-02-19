MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $220.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.83.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $213.13 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.79 and a 200-day moving average of $217.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.94.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

