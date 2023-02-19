Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lifted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.8 %

MDLZ stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

