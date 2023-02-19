Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) PT Raised to $91.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie cut Monarch Casino & Resort from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $94.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

