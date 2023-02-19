Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 0.3% during the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Moderna by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,601,000 after buying an additional 973,933 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,314,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,144 shares of company stock worth $96,672,042. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.23.

Shares of MRNA opened at $166.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

