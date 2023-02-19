Model N (NYSE:MODN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MODN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Model N to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Price Performance

Model N stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. Model N has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $43.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $142,793.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,369 shares in the company, valued at $905,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,685 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $142,793.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,369 shares in the company, valued at $905,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $792,487.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,238.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,965 shares of company stock worth $2,320,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Model N by 761.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.