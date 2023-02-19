Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,679 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $36,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $168.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.42. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.54.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

