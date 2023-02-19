M&F Bancorp, Inc. (MFBP) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 15th

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from M&F Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03.
M&F Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of MFBP stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. M&F Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $27.00.
About M&F Bancorp
