M&F Bancorp, Inc. (MFBP) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 15th

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from M&F Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of MFBP stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. M&F Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which include checking accounts, savings accounts, Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles, equity lines of credit, credit lines, consumer loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, internet banking, electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers, traveler’s checks, and notary services.

