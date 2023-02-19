Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.