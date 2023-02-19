Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 346 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:BAX opened at $41.00 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BAX. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

