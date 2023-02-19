Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 207 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.37. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

