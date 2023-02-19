Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,945 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $179.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.06. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

