Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.19% of the company's stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 648.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.24 and its 200-day moving average is $237.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

