Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.95 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $146,334,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $105.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average is $96.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

