Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DexCom by 297.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in DexCom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $372,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119,780 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DexCom by 319.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $134.76.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

