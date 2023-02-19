Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROST opened at $115.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

