Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after acquiring an additional 942,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,882,000 after purchasing an additional 738,458 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after buying an additional 634,733 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $116.31 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

