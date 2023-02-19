MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.358 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

