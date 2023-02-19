MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 771 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Barclays upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $177.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.16.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.