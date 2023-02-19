MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 402 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $281.24 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.43 and a 200-day moving average of $295.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.20.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

