MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $395.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $605.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.65 and its 200 day moving average is $377.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

