MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day moving average is $237.51.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

