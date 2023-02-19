MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 408,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after acquiring an additional 328,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12,211.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after acquiring an additional 256,205 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $93.25 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

