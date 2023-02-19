MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $127.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average is $128.78.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

