MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $22,818,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,205,000 after buying an additional 108,303 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 584,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 571,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,922,000 after acquiring an additional 141,488 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE CSL opened at $266.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $217.92 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

See Also

