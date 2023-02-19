Metis Price Down 12% Over Last Week (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $111,588.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metis Token Profile

Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

