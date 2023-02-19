Metawar (METAWAR) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Metawar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Metawar has a market cap of $144.74 million and $27.52 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00055677 USD and is down -24.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

