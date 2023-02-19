Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $28.63 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and $705,250.48 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.00 or 0.01294470 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013674 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00036233 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.23 or 0.01636275 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.