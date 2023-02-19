Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0056 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $28.79 million and $754,010.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

