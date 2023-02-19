Mdex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.13 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Mdex token can now be bought for $0.0934 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $88.67 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mdex has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,627,894 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

