McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 2.0% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in McKesson by 11.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,961,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $366.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $260.73 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.19.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

