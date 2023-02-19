McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 56,907 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $87,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $269.99 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $197.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

